Latest recognition follows JCI accreditation received in 2015 by the hospital

Dubai: Prime Hospital in Dubai was recently granted a new accreditation by the Australian Council on Health Care Standards (ACHS), a globally-recognised organisation that aims to ensure quality and safety standards in patient care.

The ACHS international accreditation in 2019 follows the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation received in 2015 by the hospital.

Dr Jamil Ahmad, managing director of Prime Healthcare Group, said “patient safety and ethical practice are at the centre of all that we do.”

He added: “Prime Hospital has been recognised with full accreditation by two of the top accrediting bodies worldwide: the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI EQuiP6), and JCI, considered the gold standard in global health care accreditation. Our team continually strives to ensure a patient’s health care journey with us is an excellent experience, taking place within a network built on foundations of knowledge, advanced technology and compassion.”

Dr Ahmad said obtaining specialised recognition of the quality of services provided contributes to the development of the UAE’s vision of a health system in line with international standards.