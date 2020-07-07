NAT LAST PATIENT11-1594137826827
Hiroaki Fujita from Japan, the last patient at the temporary COVID-19 hospital built in downtown Dubai in the United Arabic Emirates, greets nurses and doctors as he leaves the facility, on July 7, 2020. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) Image Credit: AFP
Dubai: The Dubai World Trade Centre field hospital discharged today (Tuesday) the last COVID-19 patient after receiving necessary treatment and making full recovery.

The last patient who was discharged was a Japanese citizen, who was allowed to go home after he tested negative for COVID-19.

The field hospital will now be closed, making way for a sporting event, where the 10th annual Dubai Sports World will be held with all the necessary safety measures in place

It was one of the many temporary hospitals the UAE government opened to treat COVID-19.

Back in April, the Dubai World Trade Centre transformed into the Middle East’s largest hospital. The centre accommodated 3,000 beds, including 800 intensive care beds. The move was part of UAE’s efforts to increase the number of beds to handle COVID-19 patients.

So far, the UAE has reported 52,600 confirmed coronavirus cases including 326 deaths and 41,714 recoveries.

Over the past few weeks, the UAE has witnessed a downward trend in the number of detected cases with the daily tally of recoveries outpacing new infections, which highlights the efficiency of the country’s healthcare sector.

- With inputs from AFP