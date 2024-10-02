Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of the AAE, said: “The broad participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2024 represents a valuable opportunity to connect the People of Determination community with international exhibitors and specialists, fostering mutual benefits enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for assistive technologies. The event also facilitates the exchange of ideas and insights to build a better future for People of Determination and their families worldwide.”

He added: “The UAE has made significant strides in its legislation, policies, and programmes to empower and integrate People of Determination into society, ensuring they have equal opportunities.”

The sixth AccessAbilities Expo, the largest-ever in its history this year, will feature numerous conferences, activities, and workshops that aim to launch the largest awareness campaign to educate families on the best practices for supporting children with autism spectrum disorder during travel, as well as discussing the top practices in education, rehabilitation, healthcare, and accessible travel and tourism.

Among the key events is a workshop organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) whose members account for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic, on “Innovations in Air Travel Accessibility”, outlining the newest standards and procedures it adopted for the member-airlines to provide accessible travel for People with Disabilities. The one-day workshop on October 9 will focus on Assistive technology to support passengers with disabilities.

The AccessAbilities Expo will also host a Youth Circle, organised by the Dubai Youth Council, on “Accessible Tourism” with the participation of senior officials from relevant public and private entities. The session will discuss Dubai’s efforts to become a top tourist destination, including for People with Disabilities. It will cover several topics, including an understanding of the concept of Accessible Tourism, successful international experiences in the accessible tourism domain, challenges faced by Persons of Determination when traveling and navigating cities, and an analysis of gaps in infrastructure and tourism services related to Persons of Determination.

Also to be discussed are topics like the role of governmental and private entities in supporting and developing Accessible tourism, and technology and innovation that contribute towards improving the travel and mobility experiences of Persons of Determination. It will allow young People with Disabilities to share their personal experiences in the travel and tourism domains along with presenting inspiring success stories and practical experiences to encourage youth to benefit from accessible tourism.

The AccessAbilities Expo 2024 will feature a conference on Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), the first of its kind in the UAE.

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AAE, said: “New technologies are improving the quality of life for People with Disabilities that enable them to live more independently and participate in economic, social, and sports activities they previously could not. The Expo has been achieving significant milestones by showcasing cutting-edge technologies for the first time in the region’s markets, thereby benefiting millions of People with Disabilities and enhancing their quality of life.”