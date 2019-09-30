The annual fitness event Dubai Active Show and body building showcase Dubai Muscle Show will return to the city from December 5 to 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Featuring the who’s who from the the fitness world, as well as events, exhibitions and competitions, popular names confirmed to attend include UAE fitness health and lifestyle influencer Lilly Sabri, freelance health and travel journalist as well as a positive body image activist Danae Mercer and the exercise-fanatic duo Micheal and Vivviane Addom, better known as Mr & Mrs Muscle. More names are yet to be announced.