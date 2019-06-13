Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched the “Be the Hero … Save lives” blood donation campaign to encourage the Dubai community to donate blood and raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

Humaid Al Qutami, director general of DHA, launched the campaign in light of the “World Blood Donor Day”, which falls on June 14 of every year.

During ceremony, Al Qutami honoured strategic partners and blood donors who supported the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.

Multiple donors, such as Eyad Mousa, who donated blood around 40 times, were among those awarded.

Al Qutami commended and thanked all blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

He also commended those working at the centre who ensure that all individuals and communities have access to safe and timely supplies of blood.