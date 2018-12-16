Dubai: Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) has achieved the status of a reference laboratory in testing formaldehyde ratio in paints, Dubai Municipality announced on Sunday.
The referential rank has been achieved using the advanced HPLC (High-performance liquid chromatography) technology according to the international standard testing methods of ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials).
Amin Ahmad Mohammad, director of DCL, said that this reference position was obtained from Wacker, a German company specialised in the production of various chemicals used in the manufacturing of paint and coating.
He said the recognition from Wacker confirms the high standard that DCL has reached in terms of the technology used, and the role it plays in maintaining sustainability.
The test to determine the proportion of formaldehyde in paint is important for the purpose of ascertaining the quality of the paints and maintaining their sustainability and environmental friendliness.
The Building Materials Laboratories at DCL are the only ones at the local and regional level that carry out this important test due to the negative impact that formaldehyde may cause on health and safety. Therefore, only paints, in which formaldehyde is not exceeding the limits permitted by the approved international standards, shall be used.