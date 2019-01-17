Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) signed an agreement with Neuron on Thursday that sees the latter become a third party administrator for the Saada health programme.
Saada, meaning happiness in Arabic, is a smart health insurance scheme applicable to all nationals in Dubai who don’t benefit from any other government funded health insurance cover. More than 100,000 Emiratis have already enrolled.
Using an Emirates ID card alone, nationals can self-register themselves at Saada kiosks. The process takes less than five minutes and users also have an option of registering their family members.
Users can download a Saada app, which informs them about the programme and details related to health care providers within the network. It also allows members to submit a reimbursement claim and provides details of their nearest self-check kiosks.