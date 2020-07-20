Teledentistry Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In order to adhere to social distancing rules during coronavirus, the Dubai Health Authority‘s (DHA’s) dental services department has introdcued teledentistry services to help patients get continued dental services during the pandemic.

The service which was launched on June 14 this year, is in addition to their their comprehensive oral and dental care procedures. Since its launch, over 1,245 clients have benefited from this service.

Dr Hamda Al Mesmar, Director of the dental services separtment at DHA said that advancements in communication technology has had a profound impact on healthcare practices globally. Teledentistry offers the opportunity for improving delivery and accessibility of the oral and dental service and offered consultations for vulnerable individuals who may be at risk or have limited access to dental services during the current situation.

Dr Mesmar said, “A telephone consultation for all dental cases is now the first line of assessment for clients seeking dental care. All requests for appointments first undergo a teledentistry consultation and those who need to be seen by a doctor are given appointments while the rest are given advice via teledentistry. The use of this technology in healthcare has several benefits especially during COVID-19. Such consultations reduce the risk of unnecessary exposure and enhance the delivery service.”

She said the move is in line with the vision with Article 5, A Doctor to Every Citizen, of the 50-year Charter that was declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to teledentistry DHA also launched a specific telephone consultation to provide dental consultations and assessments specifically for children from June 21.

Dedicated clinics have been set up in Safa Health Centre for children needing dental treatments providing them a safe dental environment.

The clinics are open from 7.30 am-9.30 pm on weekdays. The clinics also cater to paediatric dental emergencies. All disinfection, sanitisation and other procedures are in place in line with the highest international standards.