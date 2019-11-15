NAT 191115 DHA’s launches 7th edition of “My blood, For My Country” blood donation campaign-1573818083712
The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Blood Donation Centre announced the launch of the 7th Edition of the Dami Le Watani (My blood, for my country) blood donation campaign on Wednesday. The campaign, which was created in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, will continue until December 10, 2019. The Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which falls under Pathology & Genetics Dept. and Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, is the only blood donation centre in Dubai and provides around 50 per cent of the total blood collected throughout the country. Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector said that the campaign aims to encourage Emirati nationals and residents to give the “gift of life” and donate blood to those in need. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority launched the seventh edition of the Dami Le Watani (My Blood for my Country) blood donation campaign this week.

The campaign, first launched in 2012, will run from November 13 until December 10. Since formation it has seen a 1,000 per cent increase in blood units collected from 418 in 2012 to 4,600 last year. As part of the campaign the blood donation bus will visit a number of entities including; the Ministry of Defence, Dewa, Dubai Police, Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Municipality, the Red Crescent, DHA facilities, Nad Al Sheba Club, DP World and the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory. The Dubai Blood Donation Centre is open from Sunday to Thursday: 07:30am to 07:00pm for blood donation and 07:30 am to 01:00pm for apheresis donation.