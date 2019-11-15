The campaign, first launched in 2012, will run from November 13 until December 10. Since formation it has seen a 1,000 per cent increase in blood units collected from 418 in 2012 to 4,600 last year. As part of the campaign the blood donation bus will visit a number of entities including; the Ministry of Defence, Dewa, Dubai Police, Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Municipality, the Red Crescent, DHA facilities, Nad Al Sheba Club, DP World and the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory. The Dubai Blood Donation Centre is open from Sunday to Thursday: 07:30am to 07:00pm for blood donation and 07:30 am to 01:00pm for apheresis donation.