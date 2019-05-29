Dubai: As part of its initiatives during Ramadan, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has earmarked Dh560,000 to support 112 patients with high outstanding hospital bills in collaboration with the Tarahum Charity Foundation.

Aimed at helping people who cannot afford quality health care, the joint initiative aligns with Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter of Dubai that seeks to achieve an annual growth in humanitarian work in tandem with economic growth.

For the first 28 days of Ramadan, AMAF is offering a daily financial contribution of Dh20,000, through Dubai Radio’s Al Nas Lil Nas programme, with the allocation distributed equally among four deserving patients in need. The initiative covers the costs of their treatment, medication and life-saving medical devices used in the treatment.

Speaking on the initiative, Ali Al Mutawa, secretary-general of AMAF, said: “Strategic partnerships between charity organisations such as AMAF and Tarahum help achieve the objective of Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter that was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”