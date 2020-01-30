The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) concluded its participation at Arab Health 2020 on Thursday by launching Al Hamd, an electronic platform for the issuance of birth and death certificates in Dubai for the public and private sectors. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai on Thursday announced a new simplified process for obtaining birth and death certificates in the emirate after Dubai Health Authority launched a new electronic platform called Al Hamd at Arab Health 2020.

Doctors in public and private hospitals throughout Dubai and Hatta will now be able to fill in all the details on the platform to get electronic certificates, which can then be issued in physical form at customer service centre in any of the four government hospitals – Rashid, Dubai, Latifa or Hatta. The hard copies will also be available at Medical Fitness Centres located in Jumeirah Lake Towers and Uptown Mirdif, a spokesperson for the service told Gulf News.

The electronic platform which has been live for a month will facilitate the issuance of electronic birth and death certificates which could earlier only be issued at Al Baraha Hospital of the Ministry of Health. Over 100 doctors have been trained at all private and public hospitals in use of the new electronic portal.

Red tape and delay cut out

Earlier in case of a death at any hospital the first step was for the relatives to manually notify Dubai Police, which would then manually issue a No Objection Certificate to the hospital concerned after going through the details of the cause of death and then the hospital in turn would manually issue the death certificate which would be sent to Al Baraha Hospital where the relatives had to go and collect. Usually the timings of the service were five days a week between 7.30am to 2.30pm.

For birth certificates, the police was not involved and a no objection was not required, but the birth certificate could only be obtained after the hospital where the child was born sent the notification to Al Baraha Hospital.

With Al Hamd, which will be a paperless, electronic system, the notifications will happen digitally and seamlessly allowing residents the choice of six places to collect the certificate priced at Dh70, said the spokesperson.

No need of legal translation now

Commenting on the launch, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA said the organisation aimed to utilise the latest technologies in the best way to better serve customers. It was also continuously working on automating its services in line with the smart transformation that we are currently witnessing in Dubai.

Al Qutami added that since the certificate would be electronic, it would be available both in English and Arabic eliminating the cost of legal translations and saving even more time for residents.

How Al Hamd will work

• On the death of a Dubai or Hatta resident, a doctor at the hospital where the patient is taken will log on to the official portal of Al Hamd and fill in all the details to notify the police

• The notification will reach the police who will study the cause of death and examine other technicalities before electronically issuing a No Objection certificate which will be uploaded on to the DHA portal.

• DHA authorities upon receiving the NOC will then issue the death certificate upon request by the relatives without any delay. The certificates can be obtained by the relative upon producing documents proving their relation to the deceased at any of the customer service counters in Rashid, Dubai, Latifa or Hatta Hospitals or at similar counters in the designated Medical Fitness Centres at Jumeirah Lake Towers and Uptown Mirdif. The certificate will be priced at Dh70, which is the current price and will be available in Arabic and English so there will be no need of legal translation

• A similar procedure will be followed for birth certificates where the private or public hospital will fill in the details of notification of birth on the Al Hamd Portal and the certificate will be made available on request to the parents.