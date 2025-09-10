Mediclinic Middle East gains third JCI reaccreditation of entire healthcare network

Mediclinic Middle East’s entire network of hospitals and clinics has been successfully reaccredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) for the third time, while Mediclinic City Hospital has become the first hospital in Dubai and the first private/independent hospital in the UAE to earn the JCI Academic Medical Centre accreditation.

A rigorous inspection process was conducted at all facilities during July and August under the 8th edition of the JCI Hospital standards with the continuous quality improvement (CQI) model, which is an ongoing systematic, leadership-driven approach to establish sustained improvements in patient care and safety. This new data-driven approach requires hospitals and clinics to continuously monitor, assess and improve outcomes on the quality and safety of care.

“Mediclinic’s third successful network reaccreditation by JCI this year, using an even more rigorous assessment process, is an exceptional achievement and provides independent assurance to our patients that they can expect the very highest standards of care at any Mediclinic Middle East hospital or clinic,” explains Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.

Advancing medical education and clinical research

“This accreditation cycle is particularly significant, however, because Mediclinic City Hospital has also become the first hospital in Dubai and the first private hospital in the UAE to achieve JCI Academic Medical Centre accreditation, a milestone which firmly establishes it as a leader in integrating world-class clinical care with education and research.”