Mediclinic Middle East gains third JCI reaccreditation of entire healthcare network

Mediclinic City is first Dubai hospital to get JCI Academic Medical Centre Accreditation
Mediclinic Middle East’s entire network of hospitals and clinics has been successfully reaccredited by Joint Commission International (JCI) for the third time, while Mediclinic City Hospital has become the first hospital in Dubai and the first private/independent hospital in the UAE to earn the JCI Academic Medical Centre accreditation.
A rigorous inspection process was conducted at all facilities during July and August under the 8th edition of the JCI Hospital standards with the continuous quality improvement (CQI) model, which is an ongoing systematic, leadership-driven approach to establish sustained improvements in patient care and safety. This new data-driven approach requires hospitals and clinics to continuously monitor, assess and improve outcomes on the quality and safety of care.
“Mediclinic’s third successful network reaccreditation by JCI this year, using an even more rigorous assessment process, is an exceptional achievement and provides independent assurance to our patients that they can expect the very highest standards of care at any Mediclinic Middle East hospital or clinic,” explains Hein van Eck, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.
“This accreditation cycle is particularly significant, however, because Mediclinic City Hospital has also become the first hospital in Dubai and the first private hospital in the UAE to achieve JCI Academic Medical Centre accreditation, a milestone which firmly establishes it as a leader in integrating world-class clinical care with education and research.”
The Academic Medical Centre accreditation is awarded to hospitals dedicated to advancing medical education and clinical research, fostering innovation and delivering the highest quality patient care. It recognises Mediclinic City Hospital’s commitment to training future healthcare professionals, supporting academic partnership, and conducting cutting-edge research, while maintaining exceptional safety and quality standards.
David Eglington, Hospital Director of Mediclinic City Hospital, adds, “Receiving this accreditation is a significant achievement for our hospital. It reflects our strategic commitment to combining outstanding patient care with academic excellence and research innovation. This recognition is the result of years of dedication from our clinical, academic and administrative teams working together to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Dr Johan Snygg, Medical Director of Mediclinic City Hospital and Adjunct Clinical Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), says, “This accreditation enables us to serve our patients even better by accelerating the implementation of new research and innovations, further enhancing their quality of life. We are also immensely proud to support the development of the next generation of physicians and healthcare workers.”
Mediclinic City Hospital’s strong academic partnerships with MBRU and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties further strengthen its role as a centre for healthcare education and research.
“This accreditation recognises Mediclinic City Hospital’s dedication to delivering excellent undergraduate and postgraduate healthcare education and advancing innovative clinical research,” says Dr Adrian Stanley, Chief Academic Officer at Mediclinic Middle East. “It builds on our recent accreditations from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the National Institute for Health Specialties in partnership with MBRU. I thank our staff and patients for fostering a culture of academia that is now deeply embedded in our institution, reinforcing our patient-first philosophy and commitment to high-quality, evidence-based care.”
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.