Exercise is medicine: Here's the science, 'no time' is a lame excuse

Move it or lose it: Why seniors need more sweat; 'lack of time' is a lame excuse
They say a dog is man’s best friend — but research shows it’s really physical activity that never lets you down.
Exercise keeps hearts beating stronger, bones sturdier, and minds sharper, helping people live longer and lead healthier lives.
Sports medicine is, finally, getting its due in caring for older adults.
Yet, many physical therapists still underplay inactivity, leaving seniors at higher risk of falls, frailty, and faster decline.
That’s why new research matters.
A 2025 study led by Wingood and colleagues tested a Physical Activity (PA) pathway designed to give therapists step-by-step tools to assess and boost activity among older patients.
Barriers were real — think lack of time, training, and clunky electronic health records.
But here’s the kicker: over 88% of therapists found the pathway not only doable but helpful, showing that structured guidance can bridge the gap between exercise science and everyday practice.
And the science backing exercise in aging?
Rock-solid. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that regular physical activity in older adults reduces the risk of falls, lowers chronic disease burden, and even slashes mortality rates.
Meanwhile, the Exercise Is Medicine (EIM) Active Aging initiative is pushing for exercise to be prescribed as routinely as medication—training clinicians to use tools like the Physical Activity Vital Sign (PAVS) to screen seniors and catch inactivity before it spirals.
Older adults don’t just need check-ups — they need get-ups.
When physical therapists team up with exercise professionals, seniors can swap sedentary lifestyles for active independence.
In Dubai, the programme known as "Dubai will remain young,” covers citizens over the age of 60.
The aim: enhance their quality of life by ensuring their inclusion and active involvement in social events through the expansion of Thukhor Social Club model, one of the projects of Dubai's Supreme Committee for Development and Citizenship.
Since it opened on May 30, 2023, the initial site is the Thukhor Social Club located in Al Safa Park, which has so far signed up hundreds of members, both male and female.
The new clubs will be placed in key areas of the emirate. There are 11,000 elderly residents in Dubai, according to the emirates' statistics.
The expansion of this social club will promote intergenerational connection, and give elderly adults access to a welcoming environment where their experience and talents are acknowledged.
The move will also benefit the senior citizens’ overall quality of life.
On June 25, 2025, the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging convened a pivotal hearing titled “Lessons from the Field: How Sports Medicine Can Improve Health Outcomes for Seniors.”
As the Senate highlighted in its June 2025 hearings, programmes like EIM Active Aging are shaping a future where sweat equity is the best investment for health in later life.
This special session brought together prominent figures, including former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and Dr. Lyle Cain Jr., an orthopedic surgeon and team physician at the University of Alabama.
Dr. Cain highlighted the Exercise is Medicine (EIM) Active Aging initiative, drawing attention to its impactful role in educating the aging population about exercise benefits, muscle mass improvement, and fall prevention.
The hearing underscored how sports medicine principles and structured exercise interventions can significantly enhance health outcomes in older adults.
The EIM Active Aging initiative is designed to integrate exercise as a fundamental component of health care for seniors. It emphasizes not only the importance of physical activity for muscle strength and fall prevention but also provides healthcare providers and exercise professionals with practical tools to promote physical activity in clinical and community settings.
One of the highlighted resources is the updated Physical Activity Vital Sign (PAVS) tool, a brief, patient-administered questionnaire that assesses physical activity levels within about 30 seconds.
The PAVS, now aligned with efforts by the Physical Activity Alliance and integrated into electronic health record (EHR) systems like EPIC, helps clinicians quickly evaluate patients' exercise habits and guide interventions.
Its ease of use facilitates broader implementation in routine care, making physical activity assessment as routine as other vital signs.
