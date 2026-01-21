Dubai Dental Week: Get discounts, free consultations on treatments, from cavity fillings to Hollywood smiles

Annual initiative will see emirate-wide promotions and oral health awareness campaigns
Dubai: Residents and visitors looking to get dental work done – whether it is a simple cavity filling, root canal treatment, or that perfect Hollywood smile – will have access to more affordable options across Dubai through a new initiative announced on Wednesday.
Launched as a strategic initiative by AEEDC Dubai (UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition), Dubai Dental Week will be held annually, with its inaugural edition scheduled from January 16 to 22, 2027, across multiple locations in Dubai, organisers said.
The emirate-wide initiative will see dental clinics and hospitals across the city offering discounts, free consultations, and promotional packages, it was revealed.
The week-long event, supported by Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), was announced following the conclusion of the AEEDC Dubai 2026, which marked its 30th edition.
The launch of Dubai Dental Week was announced in the presence Prof Abdulsalam Al Madani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, Prof Dr Nikolai Sharkov, President of FDI (World Dental Federation), Ahmed Al Jumairi Al Mheiri, Director of Dubai Business Events, part of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) under DET, and Mohamed Al Mheiri, Director of the Health Tourism Department and Acting Director of Investment Public Private Partnership Department at DHA.
"In shopping malls, in schools, in government departments, in corporate offices – awareness activations will happen everywhere," Mohamed Al Mheiri told Gulf News in an exclusive interview after the press conference.
Al Mheiri explained that dental clinics will set up activation programmes across the city and will specifically target children and young residents in raising awareness about how oral health impacts overall health.
According to him, Dubai currently has 1,353 dental clinics, polyclinics and hospitals offering dental specialties. While not all may participate, Al Mheiri confirmed that many are "willingly going to join as part of this initiative" and some purely from a corporate social responsibility perspective, without commercial considerations.
Prof Abdulsalam Al Madani, who is also the chairman of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), emphasised that the initiative goes beyond clinical excellence. "We need to promote school education. We need to involve the community. Our generation, our kids – it's important to be involved," he said.
Al Madani confirmed that participating clinics will offer discounts on treatments and free consultations at malls and other public venues during the week.
For residents without dental insurance coverage, a common gap in many health policies, Dubai Dental Week presents an opportunity to access necessary treatments at reduced costs. “You will get certain discounts through various healthcare facilities for a full treatment plan,” Al Mheiri noted.
He highlighted that people could even access cosmetic procedures like getting a "Hollywood smile" more affordably.
The timing of the initiative reflects Dubai's growing reputation as a dental tourism destination. In 2023, the emirate welcomed 691,000 medical tourists, with dental services being the top specialty. Notably, 29 percent of these visitors sought dental services, particularly advanced aesthetic procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers.
According to Al Mheiri, these visitors come from across the world – GCC countries, the West, and beyond – primarily seeking dental treatments, followed by dermatology and gynaecology services.
The initiative builds on the success of AEEDC Dubai 2026, which attracted over 80,000 visitors from 192 countries and generated Dh22 billion in direct and indirect deals. The three-day conference and exhibition (January 19-21, 2027) will form the centrepiece of Dubai Dental Week.
A dedicated portal, DubaiDentalWeek.ae, will provide details of participating clinics, available treatments, workshops, and training programmes.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said the week-long event reflects “the emirate's ability to organise purposeful and impactful events that enhance knowledge exchange, professional development, and strengthen relationships across various sectors.”
Built on four strategic dimensions, the initiative strengthens Dubai’s global leadership in dentistry by boosting economic connectivity and investment, promoting public oral-health awareness and preventive care, advancing scientific excellence through cutting-edge education and innovation for professionals, and developing future talent via academic and industry programmes that support sustainable growth and innovation across the dental ecosystem.
Workforce:
1,353 dental facilities (clinics, polyclinics and hospitals)
4,651 licensed dentists in Dubai
Over 1,000 dental assistants, hygienists and other professionals
Medical tourism (2023):
691,000 medical tourists visited Dubai
Generated Dh1.03 billion in direct revenue
Dh2.3 billion generated indirectly through accommodation, transport and leisure
29% sought dental services
Market projections:
UAE dental care market: $318 million by 2030 (7.4% annual growth)
UAE dental equipment sales: $282 million (5.25% annual growth)
Dental services revenue: $195.3 million in 2024, expected to reach $290.49 million by 2030
Regional growth:
Middle East and Africa dental market: $1.3 billion in 2024
Projected to reach $2.81 billion by 2032
