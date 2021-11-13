Dr Muna Tahlak, the first Arab woman to be elected as the president of International Hospital Federation. Image Credit: Courtesy: Latifa Hospital

Dubai: The UAE achieved an important milestone on the global health front as Emirati Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Latifa Hospital for Women and Children, was elected as the president of the International Hospital Federation (IHF). This is the first time that an Arab woman will hold this esteemed position, the highest international position in the history of the Union.

The IHF Governing Council voted to elect Dr Tahlak as the new IHF president designate. In doing so, Dr Tahlak ends her term as treasurer with IHF and now begins her two-year term as president designate of IHF.

This victory highlights not only the progress that Emirati women have made, but also reflects the position of the health sector in the UAE. - Dr Muna Tahlak, president designate, International Hospital Federation and CEO of Dubai Health Authority’s Latifa Hospital for Women and Children

‘Support and nurture the growth of Emirati women’

Commenting on this historic achievement, Dr Tahlak said: “I am honoured and I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to our wise leadership who have always directed to empower women. Emirati women have held and continue to hold various high-ranking positions and responsibilities across all fields. The country has provided ample opportunities to support and nurture the growth of Emirati women across all fields and specialisations, including the medical field.

“This victory highlights not only the progress that Emirati women have made, but also reflects the position of the health sector in the UAE.”

She stated that she will serve her tenure with utmost dedication and highly values this opportunity.

She added that her work with the IHF over the past five years has helped her gain experience and gave her the opportunity to highlight the successful work of hospitals in the UAE on a global scale.

A win for everyone

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, congratulated Dr Tahlak on this important achievement. He said that this victory reflects the position of a developed country and the contribution of Emirati women. He added that it is a win for everyone in the health sector in the UAE who are fulfilling their responsibilities and duties with dedication and sincerity.