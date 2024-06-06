Dubai: All organ transplant services involving living and dead donors in Dubai will now have to follow new regulatory health standards developed by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), it was announced on Thursday.

DHA announced the launch of the groundbreaking project titled “Health Standards for Organ Donation and Transplantation Services in the Emirate of Dubai” in partnership with the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

The initiative encompasses a comprehensive set of regulatory health standards developed by the authority as part of its ongoing endeavours to advance all aspects of healthcare services within a cohesive healthcare framework focused on enhancing quality and patient safety, DHA said in a press release.

“This strategic move is poised to cultivate the growth and enhancement of the healthcare sector in the emirate,” it pointed out.

The standards outlined by the authority aim to streamline healthcare services across various domains including:

• Liver and Pancreas Transplant Services

• Heart and Lung Transplant Services

• Vascularised Composite Allograft (Limb) Transplant Services

• Human Organ and Tissues Donation Services (Living Donor)

Key workshop

In a proactive approach, the authority organised an informative workshop earlier, with the participation of key strategic partners and around 200 healthcare professionals.

The workshop was attended by representatives from pertinent healthcare entities, including Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Transplant Committee; Dr Maria Gomez, Director of The National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues and subject matter experts from UNOS.

The workshop delved into various facets concerning the significance of introducing these new health standards, aligning them with prevailing regulations governing the service within the country and adhering to international best practices in the field. “This synergy aims to ensure compliance of healthcare facilities and professionals in offering high-quality services, with the standards establishing definitive terms and conditions for service delivery, along with requirements for healthcare facilities and individuals in the sector to standardise procedures and adhere to best practices,” DHA stated.

Augmenting national programme

Dr Al Mulla underscored the paramount importance of this strategic project intended to bolster the ongoing efforts to augment the national organ donation and transplantation programme of the UAE. “This initiative seeks to provide an efficient and integrated healthcare system rooted in excellence and top-tier healthcare services,” he noted.

Dr Al Mulla stated that establishing a patient-centric integrated healthcare system is a top priority within the authority’s values and strategic plans. He stressed the importance of partnering with the UNOS as part of the authority’s efforts to achieve its vision of attaining global healthcare leadership in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

He outlined the multiple stages involved in realising the project, including evaluating the current organ donation and transplantation programme in the emirate, identifying areas for improvement, and working towards aligning with the best global practices in the field.

Dr Al Mulla praised the significant and tangible achievements made by the authority over the past years in regulating organ donation and transplantation services in Dubai. These successes were realised through joint efforts by project stakeholders within the authority, strategic partners from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, The National Centre for Regulating Donation and Transplantation of Humans Organs and Tissues; the National Committee for Organ Transplantation, healthcare facilities, and healthcare professionals serving in the government and private healthcare sectors.

Comprehensive coverage

Dr Hanan Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards Department at DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, highlighted that this project marks the beginning of a new phase of development and improvement to elevate the level of services provided in the field of organ donation and transplantation, aligning them with best practices in the field. The primary goal is to enhance and improve the service within a robust and reliable healthcare system, ensuring access for every patient in need of the gift of life.