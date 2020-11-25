Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced revised working hours for the DHA administration, hospitals, primary health-care centres, speciality centres and medical fitness centres during the 49th National Day and Commemoration Day holidays, which will fall from December 1 to 3, 2020.
Dubai, Rashid and Latifa Hospitals:
The Emergency department at Dubai, Rashid and Latifa Hospitals will remain open around the clock as usual, while the clinics will remain closed during the holidays.
Hatta Hospital:
The family medicine clinic will operate from 8am-1pm and from 4pm-9pm during the public holidays, while the hospital’s Emergency department will operate 24x7.
Specialised centres:
Dubai Fertility Centre will be open on December 1 and 2, from 10am-12 noon and on December 3, from 7.30am-2.30pm.
The remaining specialised centres — that include the Thalassemia Centre, Dubai Diabetes Centre, Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Dubai Complementary Medicine Centre and Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre — will remain closed during the National Day Holidays. The Seniors’ Happiness Centre, however, will remain open all through the holidays.
Primary health-care centres:
All primary health-care centres will be closed during the holiday except for the Al Barsha, Nad Al Hammar and Al Khawaneej health centres, which will remain open around the clock.
Medical fitness centres:
All medical fitness centres will be closed during the National Day holidays and resume work on December 6, except Al-Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre, which will resume work on December 5.
DHA headquarters:
The DHA headquarters will remain remain closed during the forthcoming public holidays.
Normal working hours will resume at all DHA facilities on December 6.
For further information, residents and visitors can call the DHA toll-free number 800342.