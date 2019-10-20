Image Credit: ICCA Dubai

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) Dubai will work together to bring a series of hands-on culinary sessions to promote awareness of healthy cooking. The sessions will teach participants healthy cooking techniques and reinforce the message that healthy eating can be delicious.

Healthy eating is one of the pillars of health and well-being and can help prevent the onset of chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. In addition to healthy eating, an overall healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise and sufficient sleep is necessary to maintain good health.

Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to improve the health and fitness of residents. The challenge not only cultivates a fitness-focused mindset but also inspires people to work towards a common goal of maintaining a healthier and active lifestyle.

The culinary sessions, hosted by ICCA Dubai, will be held every Saturday afternoon throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge month along with specialist nutritionists from DHA to educate the participants about healthy diet and lifestyle.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Healthcare Sector at DHA, says that Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a model for establishing a modern, vibrant, healthy and happy life. She adds that the initiative has succeeded in raising awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

The challenge is in line with the World Health Organisation’s call for communities to implement programmes and events related to health and fitness to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases and improve community health.