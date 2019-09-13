Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has adopted seven main components to support telehealth services to implement Article Five of the 50 Year Charter. Article 5 “A Doctor for every citizen” of the Fifty-Year Charter was launched in January by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to provide medical consultations 24/7 from doctors around the world through smart government applications. The seven components are, providing consultations through telehealth services; using electronic medical files to access a patient’s family history; prescribing medications via telemedicine, raising awareness on how to use devices for self-measurement of things like blood pressure; studying options for application of telehealth services for free; developing packages to incentivise use of telemedicine services; developing appropriate legislative framework for provision of telemedicine services in Dubai.