Diabetes is a lifelong disease but unlike many other conditions, this one can affect all the organs of the body. So it is crucial to educate the patient and meticulously follow structured tests to control blood sugar levels and detect potential organ complications early, says Dr Alex Kalayil, Specialist Internal Medicine at Al Noor Polyclinic, Deira and Director of Amber Clinics’ diabetes programme. “Thorough follow-up exams with consideration of all aspects of the disease cannot be done by the patient alone without being enrolled in a structured management programme.”