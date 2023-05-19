Dr Shyam V L is the first licensed Ayurveda practitioner to obtain license to practise Ayurveda in UAE, from the Ministry of Health in the year 2002. Over the years he has been conferred several awards for excellence in the field of Ayurveda, to name a few: The prestigious ‘Sheikh Zayed International award for Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine 2022’, ‘Distinguished Leaders of Healthcare Award 2018’ & ‘Distinguished Physician Award 2017’ by the Dubai Health Authority and Health Magazine.
Dr Shyam’s Ayurveda Centre (DSAC), currently the largest chain of Ayurveda clinics in the UAE with six clinics in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, had started operations in the year 2011 and had recently celebrated its 12th anniversary in the UAE. Under Dr Shyam’s supervision, there is a team of 10 expert Ayurveda doctors (MD & BAMS), who constantly strive to practise authentic Ayurveda thereby preserving the true essence of the ‘traditional way of medicine’. Assisted by well trained and licensed team of 35 therapists, DSAC’s are located near you at Al Karama, Jumeirah, Al Nahda, Al Barsha, Dubai Healthcare City and Ajman.
At Dr Shyam’s Ayurveda Centre, the core focus is on treating the root cause of a disease, rather than treating the symptoms through a detailed Ayurveda consultation and curative therapies with a disease centric approach. Dr Shyam’s Ayurveda Centre’s are well equipped with therapy facilities to impart all authentic Ayurveda treatments for various musculo-skeletal disorders, neurological, skin, ENT, metabolic and digestive disorders, respiratory, hair and scalp problems. We treat various lifestyle ailments and other health issues such as arthritis, back pain, spondylosis, allergies and asthma, migraine, gynaecological problems, metabolic diseases, autoimmune disorders, etc.
Visit www.drshyamayurveda.com to know more or call 056 115 1269