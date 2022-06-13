Dubai: The validity of the Green Pass on the UAE's official Alhosn app for COVID-19 registery has been reduced to 14 days from 30 days, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced during a special UAE Government media briefing on Monday.
The move comes as a precautionary measure following the recent increase in the daily COVID-19 infection rate.
According to NCEMA, the decision will take effect on June 15 and will cover all employees in all sectors. However, employees working in the educational sector will have to adhere to the decision starting from June 20.
The Green Pass is required to enter government departments and a number of other venues and events in the UAE.