Dubai: The UAE has announced 852 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 86,447. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 98,528 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 76,025 after another 939 people received the all-clear. The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll remains the same at 405 as no new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours.