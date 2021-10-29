Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 82 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality and 121 fresh recoveries on Friday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 297,148 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached to 739,736, while death toll has touched 2,136, and overall recoveries has climbed to 732,903.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery. It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities by abiding by precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s health and safety.