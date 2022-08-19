Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday reported the detection of 693 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 1,008,435 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,341.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 659 patients have made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 986,761.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 230,589 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.