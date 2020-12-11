Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 1,196 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of diagnosed cases to 182,601, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced.
UAE has also registered 5 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has risen to 607 in the UAE.
The UAE has conducted 163,352 tests in the last 24 hours.
694 patients have recovered today, pushing the total numer of recoveries to 162,435.
The number of active cases in the country at present is 19,559.