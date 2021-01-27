Dubai: UAE reported 6 COVID-19 deaths and 3,939 new cases on Wednesday. 4,536 people have recovered, authorities added.
The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the UAE so far is 289,086 out of which 263,730 people have recovered. A total of 811 people died in the UAE from COVID-19 related complications.
There are 24,545 active cases in the country currently.
Over 2.67 million vaccine doses have been given to residents and citizens as of January 27 while over 25 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the UAE.