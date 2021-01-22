Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday announced the detection 3,552 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 270,810.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 170,694 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed ten more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 776.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 3,945 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 243,267 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 26,767.
