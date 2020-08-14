Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 63,819 as another 330 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
One more patient has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 359.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 101 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 57,473 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 82,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.