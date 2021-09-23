Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 329 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths and 401 fresh recoveries that were reported over the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 282,897 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The newly detected cases brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 733,972, while death toll has now touched 2,083, and overall recoveries climbed to 726,035.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.