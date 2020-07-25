Abu Dhabi: Another 313 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 58,562 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday.
The ministry also confirmed the full recovery of 393 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 51,628 of total recovered patients.
No new deaths were reported today (Saturday), leaving the country’s death toll to 343.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 52,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.