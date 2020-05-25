Paramedics store the swab sample at the SEHA drive through National Screening Center in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported 822 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced during a media briefing on Monday.

The country’s total confirmed cases have risen to 30,307, while its death tally reached 248.

The new cases were detected after 41,202 COVID-19 tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests conducted to more than 2 million across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Amna Al Dahhak Al Shamsi, spokesperson for the UAE Government, said.