Dubai: The UAE today confirmed 1,723 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 206,092.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the newly diagnosed patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment, were identified after conducting a further 150,244 PCR tests across the emirates.
Three more fatalities were also reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s death toll to 665.
The total recoveries have shoot up to 183,007 after 1,607 patients have fully recovered.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery too.
It urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and health of everyone.