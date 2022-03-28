Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday announced the detection of 287 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 890,398 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 815 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 865,229.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 229,355 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.