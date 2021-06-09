Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday reported 2,179 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 2,151 recoveries over the past 24 hours.
The latest updated numbers were revealed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention after it conducted 254,412 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total infections in the country to 589,423 and death toll to 1,710, while the recovery tally has now climbed up to 568,828.
The ministry expresses its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes of swift recovery to the patients.
It appealed to community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety