Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 2,161 new coronavirus cases in the country on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 620,309.
The Ministry also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,775.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,123 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 599,131.
The Ministry added that it conducted 282,345 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.