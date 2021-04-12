Dubai: UAE reported 1,928 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also confirmed two new fatalities, taking the death toll owing to complications from the disease to 1,533.
The UAE conducted 139,896 tests over the past 24 hours, leading to the detection of the new infections. This also takes the total number of infections detected in the country to 485,675.
Meanwhile, 1,719 recoveries were also announced on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 470,175. The number of active cases therefore stands at 13,967.