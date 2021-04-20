Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday reached a grim milestone as confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 500,000-mark.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), a total of 1,903 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the country to 500,860.
The latest coronavirus patients Abu Dhabi, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 192,238 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Three more deaths from the deadly virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 1,559.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,854 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 483,180 of total recovered patients.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.