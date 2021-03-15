Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday reported 1,898 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.
This takes the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 428,295, and fatality tally to 1,402.
The new cases, all of whom are in stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after 205,579 PCR tests were conducted across the UAE.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 408,085 after a further 2,438 people had fully recovered.
The ministry voiced its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure everyone’s safety.