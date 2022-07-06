Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday confirmed the detection of 1,690 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, bringing the total number of infections to 956,382 and death toll to 2,322.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Total 1,568 patients have made full recovery, shooting the overall recoveries up to 936,594.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 364,135 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
The ministry offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the patients speedy recovery. It urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures.