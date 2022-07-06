1 of 4
Do not lower COVID-19 guard during Eid celebrations: UAE authorities are gearing up to Eid Al Adha celebrations with focus on safety and convenience of residents. As the four-day Eid holidays will begin on July 8, residents are advised not to lower their guard and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines in the country. Residents should avoid unnecessary big gatherings and must wear masks and social distancing while visiting friends and families. Police have deployed patrols on the streets and around commercial centres including malls, parks and other strategic locations to safety and security of all. Everyone must take extra-precautions during Eid holidays for COVID-19 protocol violators will face hefty fines. [COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
With NextGen FDI, UAE plans to make world’s digital companies feel very welcome: If visas for global talent to relocated to the UAE was the first, then the ‘NextGen FDI’ programme annnounced today is the perfect follow-up. The move aims to make the UAe a magnet for digital companies wanting to launch here to tap the region, or, better still, have their global HQ. Launched by the Ministry of Economy and featuring some serious alliances with the likes of DIFC and ADGM, the NextGen FDI packs in enough incentives to gain the the target adueience’s attention – and then make them sign up for it. And the hyper focus on digital businesses fits in well with the prevailing mood. That’s where the serious job and wealth creation is happening, and having more of them in the UAE works to the greater good. And greater advamntage… [COMMENT BY: Manoj Nair, Business Editor]
Glory of Hajj returns: One million fully vaccinated pilgrims in Mecca set off on their once-in-a-lifetime journey of Hajj, a key pillar of Islam that able-bodied Muslims must undertake once in their lives. The pilgrimage consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, the pilgrims will move to Mina, 5km away from the Grand Mosque, ahead of the main rite at Mount Arafat. Inside the Grand Mosque, robots were deployed to sanitise, female medics were on standby in different locations, and volunteers with wheelchairs were waiting in a long queue to help those needing assistance. Authorities have set up multiple health facilities, mobile clinics and ambulances to cater to pilgrims. Hosting the Hajj is a matter of prestige for the Saudi leadership and the kingdom needs to be applauded for the biggest COVID-era Hajj. [COMMENT BY: Stephen N.R., Senior Associate Editor]
‘Stranger Things’ gets an epic response from fans: An epic battle with the evil Vecna, backed by the “most metal concert in the history of the world” courtesy of Eddie Munson and Metallica, has landed ‘Strangers Things’ as the second most viewed show in Netflix history. Season 4 of the supernatural thriller has racked up more than 1.15 billion hours of viewership on the streaming platform. And in case you’re wondering, South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ still remains at top spot with 1.65 billion hours viewed. (Arguably) never has a series achieved such rhythmic synchronicity in storytelling, with The Duffer Brothers writing and directing the season finale across two packed episodes that makes you cheer and cry with equal abandon. The makers have already declared the series will wrap up with a fifth and final season and if this current one is anything to go by, they already have a record-breaking winner on their hands. [COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
