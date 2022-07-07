Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 1,688 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 958,070 on Thursday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, no deaths have been reported during the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll at 2,322. Total 1,667 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, raising the overall recoveries up to 938,261.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 271,133 PCR tests across the country as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
The ministry wished the patients speedy recovery and urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures.