Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the detection of 1,556 new coronavirus cases after conducting 275,317 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 930,475.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths has been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,309.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,490 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 911,226.