The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,512 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 542,158.
MoHAP also announced four deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,623.
UAE has conducted 212,212 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,474 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 522,356.