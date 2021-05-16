Abu Dhabi: Another 1,251 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 546,182 the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Two more fatalities from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 1,631.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,222 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 526,302 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 103,918 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.