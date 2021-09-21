Abu Dhabi: The UAE is ranked third globally in the number of COVID-19 PCR tests conducted for every 1,000 persons and is among top countries in the rate of vaccine doses distributed to every 100 persons.
The high rates of vaccines and PCR tests reflect the success of the UAE’s national strategy in providing vaccines to various community categories, in its endeavours to achieve community immunity, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE’s health-care sector, said during the weekly media briefing here today.
The considerable efforts in detecting new infection cases and the availability of vaccines have greatly contributed to a remarkable decline in the daily reported cases, enabling the UAE to make a quick progress in recovery.
“All signs bring us closer to life returning to normal and continuity of business activities under precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s health security,” she said.
Read more
- Young people in UAE complacent about heart disease, Abu Dhabi’s Chest Pain Centre says
- COVID-19: Abu Dhabi approves home quarantine in the emirate without use of wristbands
- UAE’s Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed allocates Dh6 million for cancer patients in Lebanon
- Did COVID-19 originate from bats? Scientists close to pinpointing the cause
Dr Al Hosani lauded the positive role of community members and their commitment to preventive measures, citing them as the key factors behind the success in reducing the number of infections in the country.
She urged those who have not got vaccinated to take the jab and booster vaccine doses at the earliest so as to ensure a healthy environment for all.