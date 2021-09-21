Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi interacts with a young patient Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), has allocated Dh6 million worth of medications that will be shipped from the UAE to support young cancer patients at the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL).

Sheikh Jawaher is the wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. She is also Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at UNHCR.

TBHF, the Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, will mobilise the fund allocated by Sheikha Jawaher to ship essential medications to Lebanon in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and CCCL.

Meeting medication needs

A thorough need assessment was carried out by CCCL prior to the announcement of the TBHF initiative to identify basic and priority medications required, and the fund allocation has been determined to fulfil the medication needs of all 660 child and adolescent patients for a one-year period to ensure treatment continuity.

A patient at the Children's Cancer Centre of Lebanon Image Credit: Supplied

The new efforts by TBHF under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher fall under Sharjah’s ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign – an emergency aid and relief campaign launched by Sheikha Jawaher in August 2020, following the explosion in Port Beirut. The campaign promotes the vision of Dr Sheikh Sultan to stand by nations in their time of need.

Bonds between people

Sheikha Jawaher affirmed TBHF’s and the Emirati community’s strong solidarity with the Lebanese people as they face escalating challenges due to a dearth of vital supplies of food, medicine, and other essentials.

She said: “Our solidarity with the Lebanese community remains strong as ever; consistent with our ideals of friendship and humanity. Today, we reaffirm that we feel the pain of every patient in Lebanon, and that every child in need there is one of our own children. We will always stand by every individual who needs a helping hand.”

She added: “Fulfilling the goals of TBHF’s Salam Beirut campaign, this Dh6 million contribution to Lebanon’s healthcare sector focuses particularly on helping young cancer patients. Cancer takes a huge emotional and financial toll on families, and when put within the current socioeconomic state of Lebanon, international humanitarian action becomes an immediate necessity.”

Calling on public and private entities as well as individuals, Sheikha Jawaher has appealed to their generosity, emphasising that humanitarian action is a long-term investment with beneficial returns.

Deep appreciation

Hana Chaar Choueib CCCL General Manager and Union of International Cancer Control board member Hana Chaar Choueib thanked Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and Dr Sheikh Sultan for their generous support to Lebanon through the years. She said: “Everyone at the CCCL is deeply appreciative, essentially now, while Lebanon is passing through a very difficult crisis that is taking a huge toll on cancer patients. This is why we stand determined in perseverance with the young warriors and their families, because cancer doesn’t wait and we remain committed to our mission of serving them.”

About the centre