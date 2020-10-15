Dubai: Following intensive field inspections, the Dubai Economy (DED) has fined six commercial establishments and handed down stern warnings to three more shops in Dubai for not complying with coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols, the DED tweeted on Thursday.
No business was ordered closed and 542 shops were found compliant of the health protocols by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP), which is conducting daily monitoring of commercial establishments across the emirate.
Strict implementation
The DED earlier announced any customer not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures can be denied entry to any shops or commercial establishments in Dubai. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it,” the DED underlined.
Everyone, meanwhile, is encouraged to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.