Dubai: A shop in Dubai was ordered shut during its grand opening for overcrowding and not adhering to the social distancing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Friday.
Another business establishment was fined and 10 more were given stern warnings for not adhering to the precautionary measures, including placing physical distancing stickers and posters reminding the public to wear face masks.
Meanwhile, 581 businesses were found compliant of the COVID-19 protocols, following intensive field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) department on Thursday.
Strict implementation
Earlier, the DED said any customer not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures can be denied entry to any shops or commercial establishments in Dubai. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it,” the DED underlined. It also reiterated: “Establishments that don’t implement the precautionary guidelines, such as physical distancing and the mandatory requirement for employees and consumers to wear masks, will face disciplinary action.”
Public awareness
The DED has also repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumer rights website.