Sharjah: The Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, has approved seven centres in Sharjah and its Eastern and Central Regions to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all members of the administrative and teaching staff as well as all employees of the Ministry of Education.
These seven centres are: Al Saaja Mall, Muwalih Suburb Council, Expo Centre Sharjah, Mughaidir Suburb Council, University of Sharjah Hall (Kalba Branch), Huyawa Suburb Council, and Al Bustan Suburb Council.
These new vaccination centres and the vaccination drive are in line with the comprehensive measures undertaken by the UAE authorities to ramp up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure protection for all.